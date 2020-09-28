Everything You Need To Know About The First Presidential Debate Happening In Cleveland

The first of three Presidential debates will take place tomorrow night in Cleveland.

Here is what you need to know.

When? Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET.

Where? Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland.

Who's moderating? Chris Wallace, anchor, Fox News Sunday

What are the topics going to be? Wallace selected the following topics:

Trump's and Biden's records

the Supreme Court

COVID-19

the economy

race and violence in U.S. cities

the integrity of the election

What's the format? The debate will consist of six segments to address the topics above, with each segment getting approximately 15 minutes.

Will there be more debates?

Oct. 7: vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris

Oct. 15: second presidential debate

Oct. 22: third presidential debate

How Can You Watch? The debate will be shown live on every major network and cable news channel, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN. You'll also be able to stream the debate live on YouTube via CBS News (like CNET, a property of Viacom CBS) and other services like C-SPAN.