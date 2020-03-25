Prince Charles Tests Positive For COVID - 19

Prince Charles is the latest celebrity that has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising fears for the health of the entire royal family.

Here's the answer to the question we all want to know, Charles last saw the Queen, who is 93, on March 12.

According to the Daily Beast...

"Medical experts say they believe the earliest Charles would have been contagious was March 13, which is uncomfortably close to the day he and his mother were last together.

Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, is suffering mild symptoms but “remains in good health,” according to a statement sent out Wednesday morning, which added that he and the Duchess of Cornwall are working from home at their base in Scotland.

The duchess, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

The prince’s age makes him a member of the at-risk groups who have been instructed by the British government to self-isolate for 12 weeks."

