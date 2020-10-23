7 Tips To Carve The Perfect Pumpkin

Get the Q104 Pumpkin carving template here.

7 PUMPKIN CARVING TIPS

1. CHOOSE YOUR STEM WISELY

Make sure the pumpkin you pick has a 1-2 inch stem.

2. COLOR MATTER

The lighter orange the pumpkin, the easier to carve.

3. PREP YOUR CAVING TOOLS

Lay out a serrated knife, a boning knife, and a scraper to scoop out guts and seeds.

4. CHOOSE YOUR TIME TO CARVE

The best lasting pumpkins should be carved 7-10 days before Halloween to ensure no squishing.

5. MAKE YOUR PUMPKIN LAST

Bleach is the best cleaner to use because it will kill mold and other bacteria and prevent mold from growing again. (1 tablespoon bleach to 1 gallon of water) or spraying the pumpkin with a bleach-water solution. Let the pumpkin air dry after. Also, to avoid animals from eating, add a few drops of tea tree oil and grapefruit seed extract to water and spray it on the pumpkin to clean. Lube your carving edges with Petroleum jelly and WD-40 to keep the pumpkin fresh.

6. USE A FLAMELESS CANDLE

Tea light candles can cook the pumpkin's flesh from the inside, instead used flameless candles or battery-powered flashlights.

7. PROTECT YOUR PUMPKIN

Putting your pumpkin away during the day can help prevent animals from eating it or mischievous humans from smashing it.