Kelly Cooks: The Best Pumpkin Seeds You'll Ever Have!

Tis' the season for pumpkin carving!

Each week I post a cooking blog about new recipes I've tried over the weekend and I've got to say, this pumpkin seed recipe is the best I've ever had.

I'm a big savory flavor fan and if you are too, this recipe is for you!

INGREDIENTS

2 cups pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Lawry's seasoned salt (can substitute with garlic powder)

1 teaspoon onion powder

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Remove pumpkin seeds from pumpkin and pat dry with a paper towel.

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix.

Spread seeds in a single layer on a nonstick baking sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until seeds are dry and golden brown.

Enjoy!