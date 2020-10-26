Kelly Cooks: The Best Pumpkin Seeds You'll Ever Have!
Try this savory new recipe
Tis' the season for pumpkin carving!
Each week I post a cooking blog about new recipes I've tried over the weekend and I've got to say, this pumpkin seed recipe is the best I've ever had.
I'm a big savory flavor fan and if you are too, this recipe is for you!
These were by FAR the best pumpkin seeds I’ve ever made. If you like savory pumpkin seeds, try this recipe posted at Q104.com, click Kelly McMann to find
INGREDIENTS
2 cups pumpkin seeds
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Lawry's seasoned salt (can substitute with garlic powder)
1 teaspoon onion powder
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Remove pumpkin seeds from pumpkin and pat dry with a paper towel.
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix.
Spread seeds in a single layer on a nonstick baking sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until seeds are dry and golden brown.
Enjoy!