Q Word of the Day - "BROTOX"

Botox for men.

A recent study has said more men are getting Boxtox than ever before. In fact, there is a whopping 20% spike in men getting botox from last year.

Botox for men makes up almost 10% of all cosmetic surgeries, according to 2017 data from the American Society for Plastic Surgeons.

What's the cause of this phenomena? Instagram. Men are saying they want to "look younger" for their social media posts. Oh, 2018.

