Q104 Wants Nurses, Doctors, First Responders To Record A Message For Cleveland

March 23, 2020
Kelly McMann
Q104 needs your help and your voices, Cleveland!

We're asking nurses, doctors, researchers, first responders, ect to lend their voice and send positive messages to fellow Clevelander's during this unprecedented time.

Seeing if you’d be willing to help?

If you have an iPhone, search for voice memos...

If you have an Android, download a "sound recorder app" on Google Play

Then record a message like...

“Hi this is (insert name) from (insert city), I’m a (insert job) at (a local hospital/center/clinic)

I just want to encourage everyone in Cleveland to hang in there and we are here, fighting for you.  Stay Cleveland strong!  We got this!"

Follow the script or go off script and send a message of hope or a message you think Cleveland needs to hear from you, the professionals! 

Email all audio to:  Kelly@q104.com 

Spread the word to all your nurse, doctor, first responder friends and let's get theses messages of hope on air, ASAP! 

Thanks Cleveland, we're in this together! 

