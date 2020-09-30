Here Are 11 Best Reactions To The First Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate was held in Cleveland yesterday...and well, it did not go well. Check out 11 of the best reactions to the debate.

Additional “structure” for the next presidential debate? Yeah — like, say, a mute button? https://t.co/3ulX4lDl7K — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 30, 2020

Well that was fast! Commission on Presidential Debates reportedly plans to cut off a candidate's microphone if they violate the rules in future debates. ✅ https://t.co/TODXlSZ6Sn — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 30, 2020

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

I would never watch a second episode of this show. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 30, 2020

I started this debate with a white wine spritzer and now I need tequila. Lots of tequila. Doubles. Triples. -- — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 30, 2020

We hope everyone watching the debate tonight will also be participating in self-care afterwards! We know how exhausting staying informed can be..



Check out the @WomensCtrGL website or instagram (womensctrgl) for some meditations and self-care activities if needed! — tignotaro (@TigNotaro) September 30, 2020

If Trump vs Biden debate was an NFL game pic.twitter.com/d0TAgDdBzS — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 30, 2020

Every yelling session in this debate just looks like this meme pic.twitter.com/62W9Bv57b8 — Becka Wall (@beckawall) September 30, 2020

Made this meme in celebration of the debate -- pic.twitter.com/xN4up7Falm — ACAB (ꈍ ꒳ ꈍ✿) -- (@ashley21057338) September 30, 2020

