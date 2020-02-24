Recreational Marijuana Maybe On Ballot In November

Another effort to legalize recreational marijuana is in full effect.

Per Cleveland.com

"Submitting petitions is just the first step in the complex and expensive process through which the public can seek to amend the state constitution. If Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Ballot Board approve the group’s proposed language, the campaign then would have until July 1 to submit roughly 443,000 valid voter signatures collected from 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties if it wants to make the November ballot."

The last time Ohioans were asked to vote for recreational Marijuana was in 2015 where the motion was rejected.

I have a feeling if the petition gets enough signatures, you will be seeing recreational marijuana on the 2020 ballot for sure.

