Restaurant Chains That Are Announcing Free Delivery

In the past week, going out to eat has become less of an option for many of us. Some places, like Austin, Dallas, Houston, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, have announced that all bars and restaurants must close down their dining rooms. Now, to be clear—this rule only impacts the dining rooms. Restaurants still are able to operate via drive-thru, takeout or delivery.

So if you’re not the best cook, or if you just need a break from the home-cooked meals and want to treat your family to grub from their favorite restaurant, RetailMeNot has you covered.

Several major restaurant chains have rallied—some teaming up with Postmates, Grubhub and Seamless—to offer free delivery because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

&pizza

Fast-casual pizza chain &pizza is offering free contactless delivery indefinitely in all markets. Customers can order through the &pizza app for carryout or free delivery.

Auntie Anne’s

Mmmmm, pretzels! Find an Auntie Anne’s near you, and get a $0 delivery fee on orders $15+ with DoorDash until March 30. Learn more.

Bertucci’s

Order on the Bertucci’s website today for free delivery.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Through March 29, get free Delivery on Black Angus Steakhouse orders of $15 or more through DoorDash. Learn more.

Blaze Pizza

This pizza chain with more than 300+ locations across the country is waiving delivery fees on all orders of $10 or more via Blazepizza.com or the Blaze app for a limited time. You can also score free delivery on Postmates or DoorDash through March 22.

Blaze Pizza is also introducing two new online specials: one large one-topping pizza for $10, and two large one-topping pizzas for $20.

Buca di Beppo

Enjoy free delivery on Italian favorites from Buca di Beppo. Start your online delivery order.

Burger King

Burger King is offering free delivery on Grubhub for orders over $10 through March 29. Keep in mind you might still pay a service fee. Over the next month, Burger King’s other delivery-service partners, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, will also waive delivery fees.

There are also reports that Burger King will soon offer two free kids meals per adult meal purchased.

Chipotle

On March 12, Chipotle was the first major chain to announce free delivery on orders of over $10. The complimentary service launched March 15 and will last until March 31.

The service features a tamper-evident seal and limited-contact delivery options. Chipotle is using a “Delivery Kitchen” fulfill these orders, and the company is utilizing a new delivery tracker, so you can get real-time updates on your order. Learn more.

Del Taco

Del Taco is offering free delivery on Postmates for a limited time with the code DELTACONOW. After March 20, Del Taco will continue to offer automatic free delivery on orders over $15.

Del Taco is also offering first-time customers free delivery on DoorDash.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s announced free doorstep delivery through the end of April. Check out this Dickey’s press release for details. Delivery orders will come pre-sealed upon arrival to help guard against any tampering.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering free delivery via Grubhub from participating locations from March 25 to April 7.

KFC

On March 13, KFC announced free delivery from March 14 to April 26. You can place orders through KFC’s website or its delivery partners: Grubhub and Seamless. A service fee will apply and a small order fee will apply for orders less than $12 (before tax, tip, and fees).

In-store pickup is available at a specially designated area at KFC counters if you do prefer that option. Learn more.

Little Caesars

Get free delivery on orders of $10 or more placed online from Little Caesars through March 22. See the announcement from Little Caesars and place your order.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill announced on Twitter that it would offer free delivery on all app and website orders of $10 or more through April 10.

Select Moe’s locations have closed their dining rooms and implemented pickup services.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has free delivery now through April 30. Order now.

P.F. Chang’s

Get free delivery on orders of $25 or more when you order online or through the app.

Pieology

All Pieology locations are offering free delivery on orders over $35 when you order online or through the Pie Life Rewards App through the end of March. You can also get 10% off pick-up orders when you use code PICKUP10 at checkout.

Popeyes

Popeyes is offering free delivery through the Popeyes Mobile App and its website. When inputting your delivery address, you can input where you want your food dropped off: outside your door, in the lobby, etc.

Popeyes is also working with Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubub, and Postmates to prepare for the increased demand for delivery. Note that Popeyes is also offering contactless drive-thru and pickup options. Learn more.

Red Lobster

Get free delivery on online orders over $30 through March 29 and find how they are responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shake Shack

Head to the Shack App, order.shakeshack.com or order delivery via Grubhub, and Shake Shack will waive the delivery fees.

Taco Bell

Get free delivery on your first order over $12 through March 31 when you order through Grubhub.

Which Wich

Get free delivery on online orders through March 31, 2020.