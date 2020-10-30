Rumor Has It, Adele Has A New Boyfriend

Holy heck. Adele looks great!

And now the crooner might have a new boyfriend! Reports are popping up that Adele is dating British rapper, Skepta. Don't be fooled into thinking this is new love, their relationship goes back to 2016!

Adele Dating British Rapper Skepta https://t.co/lNKs7e2wtS — TMZ (@TMZ) October 28, 2020

Both Adele and Skepta have young children from a previous relationship, which makes their bond closer. Hey, if it's love, I'm here for it. Good luck to the new couple!