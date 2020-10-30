Rumor Has It, Adele Has A New Boyfriend
And he's hot!
Holy heck. Adele looks great!
adele is stunning pic.twitter.com/ui4cmkVTsj— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 25, 2020
Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️
And now the crooner might have a new boyfriend! Reports are popping up that Adele is dating British rapper, Skepta. Don't be fooled into thinking this is new love, their relationship goes back to 2016!
According to the UK's The Sun, singer Adele and rapper Skepta have been seen on a "series of dates." ALSO...back in 2016, she posted a pic of Skepta with a red heart and he RTed it. (That's code for they must be dating, right?) . The unlikely musical couple spawned some A+ reactions and memes, here are some of the best ☝--
Adele Dating British Rapper Skepta https://t.co/lNKs7e2wtS— TMZ (@TMZ) October 28, 2020
Both Adele and Skepta have young children from a previous relationship, which makes their bond closer. Hey, if it's love, I'm here for it. Good luck to the new couple!