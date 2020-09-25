Ruth's Chris Steakhouse To Close Permanently In Downtown Cleveland

September 25, 2020
In a letter to the state of Ohio, RCSH Operations LLC, the company that operates the steakhouse chain, said that it will close the Ruth's Chris at 200 Public Square effective Sunday, Sept. 27. The restaurant had not reopened after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 47 people will lose their jobs as a result of the closing. The restaurant opened at the Public Square location in 2017.

