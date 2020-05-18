Scream 5 Confirmed: David Arquette Returns As Dewey

Confirmed today, Scream 5 will be released with original cast member David Arquette reprising his role as Dewey Riley.

Neve Campbell is all but guaranteed to reprise the role of Sidney Prescott, Arquette is officially the first to sign on from the original cast of Wes Craven‘s 1996 horror classic.

David Arquette released a statement saying...

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new, Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Wes Craven died in 2015 and in his absence the film will be directed by the duo that goes by the name of "Radio Silence," Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. To say they have big shoes to fill is an understatement.

