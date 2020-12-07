Meet Scuba Claus At The Greater Cleveland Aquarium!

WHAT:

Snap a photo, take video or do a remote interview with Scuba Claus while he’s underwater with sharks, stingrays, angelfish and eels at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.



WHEN:

Tuesday, December 8, 10am – noon (afternoon times also available with advance scheduling)



HOW:

Scuba Claus is pretty busy this time of year and will only dive “as needed,” so please let us know in advance when you’re planning to come by contacting Samantha Fryberger at 216.832.3673 (cell - best), 216.862.8803 x7716 (office - 2nd best) or sfryberger@greaterclevelandaquarium.com.



WHY:

Northeast Ohioans are looking for socially distanced ways to connect their families with the jolly old elf this holiday season and the Greater Cleveland Aquarium (2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland, OH I 216.862.8803 I greaterclevelandaquarium.com) is offering two:

Those interested in an in-person interaction can purchase tickets for special Scuba Claus Meet & Greet Days, Thursdays, December 10 & 17, Fridays, December 11 & 18 from 4:30 - 7pm and Saturdays, December 12 & 19, 8:30am - 10am. Scuba Claus will be underwater in our 230,000-gallon shark exhibit. After touring the Aquarium, his festive fans can stop to chat with the man and red while masked and dry. Tickets (which include full Aquarium access) are available by advance purchase only and are $24.95 for guests ages 13+, $18.95 for children ages 2-12. Adult and child annual Passholders ages 2+ can reserve tickets for $5 each. Admission is always free for children younger than 2. An Aquarium team member will be on-hand to snap a complimentary digital photo with Scuba Claus. All children receive an “I Saw Scuba Claus” sticker, temporary tattoo, activity book and craft.

Because Scuba Claus Meet & Greet Days' admission is very limited (deliberately), for the first time the Aquarium is also offering Personalized Scuba Claus Underwater Video Greetings from the dive-savvy merrymaker. Now Scuba Claus can send your love to the grandkids, inform your brother he’s on the naughty list or even help you propose to your significant other. The short, custom messages—filmed while the jolly old elf is diving and delivered as digital files—are available for order December 1 through December 20, 2020, for $40 general and $30 Passholders. Gift-givers can choose to have their messages delivered on December 10, 17 or 24.

Those interested in furthering the Aquarium’s education and conservation mission can purchase tickets, annual passes (use code SAVE10AQ for 10% off now - December 31, 2020) or gift certificates for future virtual family programs by calling 216.862.8803 or visiting greaterclevelandaquarium.com.