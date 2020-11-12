Cavs, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Replace Flash Seats With SeatGeek

R.I.P. Flash seats.

That sound is millions of Clevelander's deleting their flash seats app from their phone. I don't know about you, but I very much enjoyed the flash seat experience. On Cavs game days (back when we could go to Cavs games) I would check the flash seats app for cheap last min tickets.

SeatGeek replaces Flash Seats and StubHub, handling all ticketing for events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse including Cavs and Monsters games, concerts and other events. The deal covers Canton Charge G-League games at the Canton Civic Center, too.

Seatgeek promises to deliver fun new features. Let's dive in.

According to Cleveland.com

SeatGeek’s app allows fans to easily purchase tickets and gain contactless entry into the venue, and offers helpful features like the ability to book a ride to the game and mobile ordering for concessions.

The partnership will also allow the Cavaliers to tap into SeatGeek’s suite of products and services such as real-time analytics, seating chart heatmaps, and SeatGeek Adapt, a set of tools the company developed to coordinate the return of fans to arenas amid the pandemic. SeatGeek’s software, for example, ensures fans are seated at a safe social distance apart and can control traffic flow into the venue by staggering entrance times.

The Cavs are back in full force at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse December 22nd.