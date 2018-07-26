Why You Will Want To Travel To Vancouver This Year
July 26, 2018
Since our neighbor up north legalized cannabis, we are starting to doubt some of their decisions. The great city of Vancouver has tapped Seth Rogen to be the voice of their transit system, SkyTrain. Mr Rogen will record a series of messages and reminders for passengers, including one that discourages people from putting their feet on seats. One can only imagine what Seth will say. If anything, it give you a reason to want to go to Vancouver!