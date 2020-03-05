Shinto Japanese Steakhouse To Open In Westlake

Beloved Strongsville restaurant, Shinto Japanese Steakhouse, is opening a location of the same name in Westlake.

The new Steakhouse will take over the old 'Miami Nights' location (857 Columbia Rd,) which closed in 2017.

Japanese food fans can look forward to an extensive menu filled with sushi, teriyaki and of course the ever popular hibachi grilled foods.

Look for Shinto Westlake to be open by Mother's Day of this year.

Full story here.