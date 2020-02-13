5 Tweets That Accurately Describe What It's Like To Be Single On Valentine's Day
1.
If you're in a relationship tomorrow is Valentine's day. If you're single well,its Friday --— 5 i v e™-- (@5ive_zw) February 13, 2020
2.
idc if I’m single on Valentine’s Day I’m buying myself flowers and chocolates and slapping my own ass on Valentine’s Day— ugh.sashaa (@SashaaUgh) February 13, 2020
3.
as a single gal, i actually think valentine’s day is pretty cute but i reckon if i was in a relationship, i’d absolutely hate it! so much pressure -- i’m just here for the chocolate that goes on sale after --— gabriella ✨ (@velvetgh0st) February 13, 2020
4.
happy valentine’s day to the single rider line— Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) February 13, 2020
5.
To all the single people on— ----Aquarius---- (@AquariusKaludzu) February 12, 2020
Valentine's Day, don't be sad.
Think of all the Money and time
you are saving on not getting a gift
Just remember, if you don't have a Valentine, we're yours and we love you!