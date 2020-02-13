5 Tweets That Accurately Describe What It's Like To Be Single On Valentine's Day

1.

If you're in a relationship tomorrow is Valentine's day. If you're single well,its Friday -- — 5 i v e™-- (@5ive_zw) February 13, 2020

2.

idc if I’m single on Valentine’s Day I’m buying myself flowers and chocolates and slapping my own ass on Valentine’s Day — ugh.sashaa (@SashaaUgh) February 13, 2020

3.

as a single gal, i actually think valentine’s day is pretty cute but i reckon if i was in a relationship, i’d absolutely hate it! so much pressure -- i’m just here for the chocolate that goes on sale after -- — gabriella ✨ (@velvetgh0st) February 13, 2020

4.

happy valentine’s day to the single rider line — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) February 13, 2020

5.

To all the single people on

Valentine's Day, don't be sad.

Think of all the Money and time

you are saving on not getting a gift — ----Aquarius---- (@AquariusKaludzu) February 12, 2020

Just remember, if you don't have a Valentine, we're yours and we love you!