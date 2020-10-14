Betts Heats Up The Winter Dining Scene With Private Greenhouses

By now, you might have heard of igloo dining coming to Cleveland, but have you heard of Greenhouse dining!?

Jason Reiss, General Manager of Bett's, located inside the Schofield Hotel off 9th street in downtown Cleveland, offers up his take on the new socially distant dining trend.

"We are thrilled to give Cleveland a different socially distant dining option to keep date night and nights out with friends and family alive in downtown Cleveland."

Betts, the restaurant inside the Schofield Hotel off 9th in downtown Cleveland, has added 6 smaller greenhouses that hold up to 2 guests and 3 larger greenhouses that can accommodate up to 6 guests to their patio.

Kelly McMann

How to Book a Greenhouse

Call or email Betts

(216) 357-2680

hello@eatatbetts.com

Greenhouses are booked in 2 hour time blocks

Small and large Greenhouses have minimum spend

Electrostatic Sanitization between each use

Greenhouses will be available all winter until March (subject to extend for weather)

Each greenhouse is equipped with playful twinkle lights and a personal space heater that is kept at a warm 67 degrees. The greenhouses will be used all winter long as Betts adjusts to the new socially distant dining guidelines due to COVID-19. The restaurant is going above and beyond to ensure their guests safety, installing a rapid screen non-contact temperature reader, they loving call Shelia. Upon guests arrival they will step in front of 'Shelia' to have their temperature taken and confirm they are wearing a face mask. Any guest who has a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to dine and asked to return home to adhere to thermal sensor state and local guidelines.

Once inside guests are whisked away to their own private oasis inside the beautiful greenhouses where they can enjoy dinner and drinks.

The food at Betts will tantalize Cleveland diners with delicious locally and responsibly sourced food. Healthy options, including keto friendly, gluten free and vegan options paint the menu.

Some fan favorites are the vegan cesar salad made with romaine, baby kale, crispy garbanzos, pepitas-nooch parm, caper-nooch dressing, the grilled veralsso salmon served with pao cauliflower and a thai peanut glaze, the Soldier & Sailor, twin filet medallions, jumbo shrimp scampi, asparagus, demi glaze served with a parsnip mash and the ever popular, ever indulgent Schofield Burger, 7oz. all natural beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, Amish sharp white cheddar, bacon jam, cornichon aioli on a multigrain bun. Look at the full menu here.

Betts location:

Downtown at The Schofield

2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115

Betts is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For more information on how to book a Greenhouse at Betts, head to www.eatatbetts.com