Iconic Cleveland Staple Sokolowski's Is Up For Sale And Will Close

October 14, 2020
Sokoloski

Dave Popovich

Features

Ideastream released a full story about the closing yesterday.

Sokolowski is synonymous to Cleveland.  From it's delicious prime rib dinners to those delectable stuffed cabbages, how could we go on with out Soklowski's?

We might not have to.  Per the families statement, they are open to continuing the restaurant if a desired deal is not met.  Here's to hoping, Cleveland!

Sokolowski
cleveland
polish food
food
Sokolowski Inn
