Sokolowski's Maybe Closing, But You Can Still Get Their Iconic Recipes To Cook At Home

Cleveland’s Oldest Family Owned Restaurant, established in 1923, Sokolowski’s University Inn has made the difficult decision to shutter it's doors. This is the statement the family released yesterday.

The family issued the following statement on Sokolowski’s. They say they are listing the property for sale, but are prepared to reopen if there isn’t a suitable deal. pic.twitter.com/3b65NUzVFQ — Jen Steer (@jensteer) October 14, 2020

Lots of Clevelander's are wondering where do we go from here? Well, we go to our own kitchen and cook these delicious recipes, that's what we do.

Sokolowski's has shared 7 of their most popular recipes for folks to try at home.

1. Pierogi Recipe - Makes about 6 dozen large size pierogi

Ingredients

13 cups – all-purpose flour

4 cups – cold water

8 oz. – sour cream or cream cheese

4 eggs

3 tablespoons – canola oil

1/4 cup – salt

Procedure

Combine 12 cups of flour and salt and mix in a Kitchen Aid type mixer for about 30 seconds. Combine eggs, 3 cups of water, and the oil at slower speed in mixer. Then add sour cream, water oil & egg mixture to flour. Mix for about 2-1/2 minutes. At this point check dough and make sure it is creamy & pliable. Dough should not be too sticky, if it is add a little flour and water. When dough reaches desired texture (silky) remove from mixer and allow to fortify on floured table (covered) for about 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes take dough and begin working it with a floured rolling pin. Roll dough out to 1″-1-1/2″ thickness. Cut this sheet into quarter sheets. Take a sheet and roll it out to 1/4″ thickness. If dough sticks sprinkle with flour. Take a cookie cutter about 4″ in diameter and cut dough into circles.

After dough circles are cut, re-roll into 1/8″ thickness. Take desired filling & place in center of circle. Lightly wet one edge with water and folder over and firmly crimp together. Place Pierogi on floured tray.

Cooking Procedure

Gently place pierogi in salted water that is just under boiling point (about 190°). Cook for about 3 minutes or until pierogis float. Brown cooked pierogis in skillet with butter or margarine. Serve with butter & onion & a dollop of sour cream with chives or fresh dillweed.

Note: Some filling mixtures that work well are Potato & Cheddar, Mushroom, Potato & Swiss, Sauerkraut, etc. Make sure your filling mixture is no too watery or soupy, but firm!!

2. Salisbury Steak Recipe - Serves 6 - 8

Ingredients For Salisbury

2 Ibs – lean ground beef

4 whole eggs

1/4 tbsp – pepper

1 tbsp – salt

1 tbsp -granulated garlic

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

1 4 – oz can mushroom soup

Butter or margarine for sauteing

2 Spanish onions, medium

Gravy Ingredients

2 tbsp – beef base

4 oz – flour

1 quart – water

Procedure

Combine in medium-sized mixing bowl the beef, eggs, pepper, salt, garlic. breadcrumbs and mushroom soup. Mix ingredients well. Form 6-8 thick patties and set aside.

In a large skillet, melt margarine (4 oz). Making sure your skillet is hot, place patties in pan and brown on each side for about 4 minutes. Remove patties from skillet and set in a baking dish or pan. Reserve drippings from skillet. Add 4 oz flour to drippings, heat and stir. Add 1 quart water with 2 tbsp beef base and stir vigorously until gravy is hot and begins to bubble. Pour gravy over Salisbury and bake at 350° for about 45-60 minutes.

Notes

To be authentic, Sokolowski’s University Inn Famous Salisbury Steak must be served with grilled onions.

For variety, you might add Parmesan cheese to the rice mixture.

3. Potato Soup Recipe - Yield: 1 1/2 gallons of soup

Ingredients

8 oz – butter or margarines

Onions, diced small

6 oz celery, diced small

6 oz carrots, diced small

1 yellow pepper, diced small

1 red pepper, diced small

8 oz – all-purpose flour

3 quarts – water

4 oz – chicken base

2 oz – ham base

1 Ib – sharp cheddar

4 oz American cheese

1 quart – half-and-half cream

2 Ibs redskin potatoes, diced medium and cooked

8 oz – all-purpose flour

1 – 12 oz beer (optional)

Procedure

In a heavy saucepot, over medium heat, melt butter or margarine. Stir in onions, celery, carrots, and red and yellow peppers and sauté for 5-6 minutes. Add flour, stirring until well blended and evenly cooked, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in water and chicken and ham bases. Heat to boiling, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and gently boil for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cheddar and American cheese and cream, mixing well. Heat to simmering, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted. Add in redskin potatoes, stir in beer (optional) and heat until hot, stirring frequently. Serve hot, garnished with sliced cherry tomato and herbed croutons.

4. Mushroom Barley Soup Recipe - Yield: 1 1/2 gallons of soup

Ingredients

1/3 cup – barley

3 Ibs mushrooms, sliced

4 onions, diced fine

Butter

2 quarts – whipping cream or half-and-half or milk

2 Ibs – sour cream

4 tbsp – granulated beef base (or 8 beef bouillon cubes)

1 tsp – white pepper

Procedure

Rinse barley thoroughly until water runs clear. Put barley in large stockpot with enough water to cover. Cook for approximately 25 minutes, adding water as needed. Saute onions in frying pan with no oil or butter – just until water leaves the onions. Then continue to sauté in butter, NOT margarine. Add onions to barley. Add mushrooms. Cook for another 25 minutes. Add whipping cream. Add sour cream to taste. Add beef base bouillon cubes and continue to cook, stirring continuously. Do not boil. Add white pepper. When soup is warm, serve.

5. Stuffed Cabbage "Gwumki" Recipe - Serves 6 - 8

Ingredients

2 medium heads of cabbage

2 onions, chopped

1/2 Ib – butter

1 1/2 cups – rice

1 Ib – ground veal

1 Ib – pork

2 Ibs – ground beef

8 eggs

2 tbsp – sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup – parsley

4 bacon strips, uncooked

3 tbsp beef base (Minor’s is good)

2 tbsp granulated garlic salt

Sauce Ingredients

1 big can tomatoes, diced

1 big can of tomato soup

1 can of meatless spaghetti sauce

Procedure Combine all the sauce ingredients. Fill each can up with water and add. While the sauce is cooking, sauté onions dry. When a little water comes out, add butter. Continue to sauté. Add three tablespoons of beef base. Core cabbage heads. Place in boiling water until tender (about 5 minutes). Remove the heads when soft. Cut out the cabbage membrane, so it is easier to roll. Cook rice. Rinse rice after it is done. Put onions together with rice, parsley and sugar. Mix well. Combine veal, pork and ground beef together with eggs, salt, pepper and garlic salt. Add to rice mixture. Mix thoroughly. In a large, ungreased roaster pan, crumble the cabbage cores. Place bacon strips (ham hocks are also okay) on bottom of roaster. Put a little sauce on bottom of pan. One cabbage will serve as liner. Arrange cabbage leaves so that they are hanging over sides of the pan. Take the other cabbage head. Place a cabbage leaf in one hand, a handful of meat in the other. Adjust the amount of meat to the size of leaf. If you are right-handed, put the cabbage in your right palm. Place the meat mixture toward the base of the cabbage leaf. Fold over, bringing both sides to the middle. Pick up the cabbage and roll tightly with your left hand. Turn it over a couple of times to make sure it is tight and stays sturdy. Put in pan. Cover with sauce. Make sure that any excess cabbage leaves are folded over into the middle. Any extra leaves should be placed in the middle of the pan. If you cook in a convection oven or even in a conventional one, these extra leaves will keep all the cabbages moist and tender. Bake for 2 hours to 2 hours and 15 minutes in a preheated 350° oven. Cabbages are done when they are soft. Poke them a couple of times. Check top to see if meat is done. This recipe serves 10. Notes Always cook immediately. Don’t roll up the cabbages, put them in the refrigerator and cook them later. This will cause discoloration. For variety, you might add Parmesan cheese to the rice mixture.

6. Pork Schnitzel Recipe

Ingredients

6 slices of pork loin – About 4 – 6 oz. pieces

1 cup – flour

3 eggs – beaten

4 ounces – milk

1 cup – unseasoned bread crumbs

1/2 cup – crushed corn flakes

2 tablespoons – salt

1 tablespoon – ground black pepper

2 tablespoons – granulated garlic

1/4 cup – olive oil

4 ounces – clarified butter or margarine

Procedure

Combine beaten eggs and milk. Combine breadcrumbs and cornflakes. Season pork and pound into thin cutlets. Dredge pork in flour, then egg mixture, then breading. Place on tray.

Melt oil or butter in skillet over medium high heat. Brown pork schnitzel for about 2 – 3 minutes on both sides. Place schnitzel on flat non–stick tray and bake uncovered for 15 – 20 minutes at 350º.

Enjoy with sauerkraut, white sweet cabbage or bacon and red cabbage!

7. Polish Style Potato Pancake "Placki" Recipe

Ingredients

6 cups shredded potatoes

One large onion – chopped fine

One bunch of scallions – chopped fine

4 eggs

2 tablespoons – kosher salt

2 tablespoons – black ground pepper

2 tablespoons – granulated garlic

1/2 cup – flour

1 cup – sour cream

1 1/2 cups – heavy creams

4 ounces of favorite frying oil or lard

Procedure

Combine all ingredients in bowl and mix well. Let stand 10 – 15 minutes to allow flavors to enhance. In 10″ to 12″ skillet, heat oil to hot over medium heat. Once oil is hot, ladle the potato mixture into skillet and flatten pancakes into 4″ to 5″ circles. Allow to brown for about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place pancakes on paper towels to soak up any excess oil. Serve immediately with sour cream, maple syrup or applesauce and your favorite entree.

