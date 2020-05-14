Non And Low Contact Sports Can Resume In Ohio On May 26

Get the latest update from the Governor here

May 14, 2020
Kelly McMann
Ball

USA TODAY

Categories: 
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Coronavirus Special Features

Sports are back in Ohio, starting on May 26th.

Some sports that is.

According to Ohio Governor Dewine, low and non impact sports can resume on May 26.

Other high impact sports are being considered. 

Additionally, the governor announced that pools can re-open on May 26.

Horse racing can also resume on May 22, with no fans allowed in attendance.

Tags: 
sports
Ohio
Coronavirus
Mike DeWine