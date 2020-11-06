Stan Hywet 'Deck The Hall: A Very Merry Christmas' To Open Last Weekend Of November

Akron, OH will shine bright this hoilday season!

Nov. 27-29, Dec. 3-6, 10-23, 26-30, 2020

New saftey precausions have been put in place to ensure a pleasant visit for all guest.

Stan Hywet's website offers this information on the event...

The Manor House features a first-floor tour (one way to ensure safety) decorated with snowmen, elves, nutcrackers and plenty of nostalgia.The Manor House and gardens are illuminated with more than one million holiday lights. Guests will enter through the Courtyard with a huge lighted Christmas tree as the centerpiece. Nearby is Santa, holding socially distant visits with all. The two animated shop windows showcase a 1920s Christmas in downtown Akron, and holiday bakers in nonstop motion.

In the gardens, DAZZLE features holiday lights choreographed to music, Gingerbread Land is decorated with even more lights, candy canes and sparkle. Molly's is filled with unique gift items the person who has everything.Molly's cafe is closed; all refreshments are sold in the Courtyard, including Stan Hywet's popular hot gingerbread and cocoa in the Gingerbread Hut, and beer and Bavarian pretzels in the Salty Reindeer.

Ticket prices are as follows

Value Ticket Prices Sunday - Thursday

Member: Adult $14, Youth $6

Non Member: Adult $18, Youth $7

Standard Ticket Prices Friday and Saturday

Member: Adult $16, Youth $7

Non Member: Adult $22, Youth $9

Purchase your tickets here.