Stimulus Checks Are Starting To Arrive, But Look Out For Scams!

The first wave of Stimulus Checks are starting to be sent out by the U.S. Government. Double check your bank account to see if you recieved yours.

However, the IRS is warning American's to look out for scammers.

According to News 19 Cleveland, here is what to look for.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are warning people to be alert for possible scams.

• The IRS will deposit your check into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a paper check), they will NOT call you to verify your payment details.

• If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete them. Don’t click on any links in those emails.

• Be on the look-out for bogus checks. If you receive a "check" for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, it's a fraud.

• Scammers will often attempt to trick you into signing over your stimulus check or pressure you into “verify” your filing information in order to receive your money. They will then use your personal information at a later date to file false tax returns.

Report fraud related to the COVID-19 crisis to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email tips to the United States Attorney’s Office at USAOHN.COVID19@usdoj.gov