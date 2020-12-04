Study Finds Men Are More Aggressive Drivers Than Women

There’s always been a debate about who’s the better driver, men or women. Well, a new survey may not necessarily answer that question, but we at least now know who’s the more aggressive driver on the road, which is probably a good indication.

According to a AAA survey:

79% of American drivers are guilty of aggressive behavior behind the wheel.

Overall, men are the most likely to admit to aggressive driving behavior.

The most typical aggressive driving behavior is speeding, with 52% of men admitting they are guilty of it, as opposed to 44.6% of females.

Men are also more likely to admit:

They’ve followed a car in front closely to prevent someone else from merging (37.8% of men vs. 29.3% of women).

Made rude hand gestures or honked at another driver (35.4% of men vs. 28% of women).

Drove through a red light (32.2% of men vs. 30% of women).

Switched lanes quickly and/or very close behind another car (31.5% of men vs. 21.4% of women).

We are simply shocked by the outcome. Shocked, we tell you.