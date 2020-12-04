Study Finds Men Are More Aggressive Drivers Than Women
December 4, 2020
There’s always been a debate about who’s the better driver, men or women. Well, a new survey may not necessarily answer that question, but we at least now know who’s the more aggressive driver on the road, which is probably a good indication.
According to a AAA survey:
- 79% of American drivers are guilty of aggressive behavior behind the wheel.
- Overall, men are the most likely to admit to aggressive driving behavior.
- The most typical aggressive driving behavior is speeding, with 52% of men admitting they are guilty of it, as opposed to 44.6% of females.
- Men are also more likely to admit:
- They’ve followed a car in front closely to prevent someone else from merging (37.8% of men vs. 29.3% of women).
- Made rude hand gestures or honked at another driver (35.4% of men vs. 28% of women).
- Drove through a red light (32.2% of men vs. 30% of women).
- Switched lanes quickly and/or very close behind another car (31.5% of men vs. 21.4% of women).
We are simply shocked by the outcome. Shocked, we tell you.