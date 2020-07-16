Teens On TikTok Dress As Grandma's And Score Booze

Per Dr. Dave's ultimate prep site...

As long as there are teens there will be those trying to find a way to buy booze underage, but apparently teens these days are going way beyond fake IDs, and they are getting some help thanks to the coronavirus.

A viral TikTok prank has teens taking advantage of having to wear masks and dressing up as elderly grandmas in order to buy booze. “PSA: use ur fakes as much as possible bc if you wear a mask they can’t see ur whole face lol,” one teen shared.

At least one video shows a blond girl drawing wrinkles with makeup and than using a walker to score a bottle of pink liquid. The video is so popular it’s scored over 1.5 million views. In the video she says she wasn’t even asked to show ID. Another, which has been viewed two million times, shows a gal in a headscarf and costume jewelry score wine, and celebrating by twerking on the side of the road.

Obviously this is illegal. We are not promoting teens buying alcohol.

The teens TIKTOK videos have either been deleted or gone private. My guess is these teens are facing the consequences of their actions much quicker than anticipated.

