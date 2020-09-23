The Indians Are Going To The MLB Playoffs!
In a year where everything is upside down, Tribe manager Tito has serious health issues and star starting pitcher Mike Clevinger was traded after after he broke team curfew rules; The Cleveland Indians still come out on top.
Adversity must be Cleveland's middle name by now, because boy do we go through it.
Last night Tribe All-Star José Ramírez launches a walk-off three-run home run to right field, giving the Indians a 5-3 win over the White Sox.
The Tribe will officially be a part of the post season.
Game 1 for the postseason is set for September 29th.
This is our MVP.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 23, 2020
José Ramírez walks us off and into the playoffs!#OurTribe | #JRaMVP pic.twitter.com/KJoqazokNG
José Ramírez's walk-off HR clinched a playoff spot for the Indians.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 23, 2020
He's the 9th player in MLB history to hit a walk-off HR on the same day his team clinched a playoff spot.
The last player do so was Charlie Culberson for the Dodgers in 2016.
h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/enxsHlyH2k