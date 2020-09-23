The Indians Are Going To The MLB Playoffs!

September 23, 2020
Kelly McMann

USA Today Sports Images © Mike Dinovo

Categories: 
Features

In a year where everything is upside down, Tribe manager Tito has serious health issues and star starting pitcher Mike Clevinger was traded after after he broke team curfew rules; The Cleveland Indians still come out on top.

Adversity must be Cleveland's middle name by now, because boy do we go through it. 

Last night Tribe All-Star José Ramírez launches a walk-off three-run home run to right field, giving the Indians a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

The Tribe will officially be a part of the post season. 

Game 1 for the postseason is set for September 29th. 

Tags: 
Inidans
post season
tribe
playoffs
2020
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland playoffs
MLB