The Indians Are Going To The MLB Playoffs!

In a year where everything is upside down, Tribe manager Tito has serious health issues and star starting pitcher Mike Clevinger was traded after after he broke team curfew rules; The Cleveland Indians still come out on top.

Adversity must be Cleveland's middle name by now, because boy do we go through it.

Last night Tribe All-Star José Ramírez launches a walk-off three-run home run to right field, giving the Indians a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

The Tribe will officially be a part of the post season.

Game 1 for the postseason is set for September 29th.

This is our MVP.



José Ramírez walks us off and into the playoffs!#OurTribe | #JRaMVP pic.twitter.com/KJoqazokNG — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 23, 2020