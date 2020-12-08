The Kardashian Family Christmas Party Is Cancelled

Now that Southern California is under lockdown, the Kardashians are cancelling their annual Christmas party.

In case you missed it, Khloé Kardashian sent out a tweet about it over the weekend. “The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California>. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” she said. Apparently it’ll be the first party-less holiday since 1978. “Health and safety first, though!” she noted. “Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

This comes after Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have come under fire for their tone-deaf parties this year. Kim flew her friends to a private island for her birthday, and Kendall threw a Halloween-themed bash that found several guests not wearing masks.

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 --I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

SOURCE: Khloe Kardashian