Ticketmaster And Live Nation Offering Refunds For Tickets

Live Nation and Ticketmaster, two of the world's largest ticket distributers for events have both started offering refunds for concerts or events purchased that have been either cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19.

Ticketmaster for one, has 55,000 events on its platform representing $2 billion in ticket sales for all of 2020.

Starting May 1, fans who bought tickets for shows that have been postponed will begin receiving emails from Ticketmaster with the concert’s new dates and the option to initiate a refund including the ticket price and all fees. Fans will have 30 days to request a refund, otherwise their ticket will be good for the rescheduled show.

As for Live Nation refunds...thsi statement was posted to their website

Live Nation will soon be rolling out Rock When You’re Ready, a full program of options for fans with tickets to shows that have been cancelled or rescheduled. Our venues across North America will be offering loyal fans a variety of Concert Cash credits to put towards future ticket purchases. For cancelled shows, fans can choose to receive up to 150% of their ticket value as Concert Cash, and for rescheduled shows they will receive Concert Cash once they attend the new date. Those looking for ways to give back can opt to donate their tickets to health care workers through Live Nation’s expanded Hero Nation program.

Get your money back or hold your ticket until the rescheduled event, the choice is yours.