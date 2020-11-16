VIDEO: Dude Eats Raw Onion To Test For COVID-19
Do not try this at home
A man lost his sense of taste and smell and thought it might be coronavirus related
He took a rapid test and it confirmed he had the virus but his friends didn't believe him
To prove he had no sense of smell or taste, he ate a raw onion for a TikTok video
The video went viral, garnering more than 15.4 million views over the last week
The man has continued to make “COVID Taste Test” videos that are going viral.
If you think you have COVID, please get tested and do not eat a raw onion.