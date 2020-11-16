VIDEO: Dude Eats Raw Onion To Test For COVID-19

A man lost his sense of taste and smell and thought it might be coronavirus related

He took a rapid test and it confirmed he had the virus but his friends didn't believe him

To prove he had no sense of smell or taste, he ate a raw onion for a TikTok video

The video went viral, garnering more than 15.4 million views over the last week

The man has continued to make “COVID Taste Test” videos that are going viral.

If you think you have COVID, please get tested and do not eat a raw onion.