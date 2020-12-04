Here Are The Top Food Trends Of 2020

While 2020 certainly wasn’t a typical year, it didn’t stop folks from eating. In fact, most were probably eating and ordering food in more than ever. So, what was everyone chowing down on?

Well, GrubHub just released their annual “Year In Food” report, analyzing millions of orders placed by more than 30-million diners on its platform to see what rose in popularity.

It seems folks still can’t get enough of the spicy chicken sandwich, which tops the list as the overall Top order of 2020, up 318% over last year.

In fact, it was such a big deal for one person that they placed a single order of 135 chicken sandwiches.

Top Ten Foods of the Year

Spicy chicken sandwich: 318% more popular Chicken burrito bowl: 299% more popular Chicken wings: 287% more popular Waffle fries: 221% more popular Cold brew coffee: 206% more popular Steak quesadilla: 164% more popular Iced latte: 157% more popular Fish and chips: 146% more popular Strawberry shake: 131% more popular Roast beef sandwich: 126% more popular

Other tidbits from the report:

Acai bowl is the top breakfast food, up 303%.

Strawberry Cheesecake is the top late night snack, up 303%

French Fries are the top side dish, up 629%

Apple Pie is the top dessert, up 330%

Beverages also saw a huge increase, with drink orders rising 30%

The top drink order of 2020 is the pumpkin spice latte, up 487%.

Cocktail orders rose 300% with a Mangonada the top drink (up 278%), followd by th Pina colada (up 223%).

Vegan and vegetarian orders only grew by 13%, with New Yorkers the most vegan-friendly.

The most popular vegan order was a tofu spring roll, up 263% over last year.

The most popular vegetarian order was apple pie pancakes, up 297%.

Source: Yahoo.com