Topgolf Takes Over Progressive Field in 2021

Topgolf takes over Progressive Field fall 2021.

The Topgolf live tour takes over empty stadiums when teams are out of town, or in this case in the middle of a pandemic. Topgolf Live will be open and available for Cleveland golfers to hit balls into the empty field from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 2021. Now, that seems like a long time away and it is, but if we've learned anything from 2020 it's patience.

Topgolf in Progressive Field will have flagsticks scattered around for players to hit and rack up their score. Several glowing targets will be placed between 60 and 140 yards from tee boxes in the stadium. Toptracer technology will track the flight path while scoring every shot.

Tee times start at $40 for 1hr and go up to $115 for a special package that includes drinks and a lifetime Topgolf membership. Tickets go on sale next year.

Tickets will be available in 2021 online. For corporate or group-event information, email live.sales@complexse.com