Tower City Cinemas Is Closing

Please pour one out for a Cleveland landmark, Tower City Cinemas.

Tower City Cinemas which has been operated by Cleveland Cinemas since 1998 will be closing as of August 31, 2020.

“While Tower City Cinemas has been closed since March due to the on-going health crisis, with the lease expiring, a decision was made to not reopen the theater,” says Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas. “Our management team and staff have done an incredible job during the 20+ years we've operated this theater. We remain committed to movie-goers in Cleveland and we look forward to serving our Tower City patrons at our other cinemas.”

Cleveland Cinemas currently operates the Cedar Lee Theatre (2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Hts. and Chagrin Cinemas (8200 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls.) both of which have reopened. Cleveland Cinemas other two locations, the Apollo Theatre (19 E. College St., Oberlin) and the Capitol Theatre (1390 W. 65th St., Cleveland) will remain temporarily closed at this time. Reopening dates for these locations will be coming soon.

