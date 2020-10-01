Tribe Fans Arrested For Breaking Into Progressive Field During Game

October 1, 2020
Kelly McMann

Leave it to Tribe fans to be the only fans to get arrested for breaking into a stadium with no fans during a game.

Cleveland, you're great. 

Gotta love Tribe fans

According to The Bleacher Report...

A pair of fans were reportedly arrested for jumping the Progressive Field fence and sitting in the bleachers for Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Indians and the visiting New York Yankees.  

David Dermer, a freelance photographer shooting the game for the Associated Press, relayed the information through Tom Withers of the AP.

The ESPN broadcast captured police officers taking away two handcuffed fans on the Progressive Field concourse. One of the fans was wearing a Cleveland baseball jersey.

 

