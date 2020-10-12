Tribe Fest 2021 Has Been Cancelled

The Cleveland Indians announced Monday they have cancelled Tribe Fest 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the team also said that it remains hopeful that fans will be permitted to attend games at Progressive Field next season.

“Keeping the safety and health of our fans, players and front office personnel top of mind, the Cleveland Indians will not be holding Tribe Fest in 2021. Our organization deeply misses the Tribe community and is hopeful to see fans back at Progressive Field next season in 2021 and bring back Tribe Fest in January 2022.”

The decision to cancel next year's Tribe Fest comes less than two weeks after the team's 2020 season came to an end.