Tribe Eyeing July 1 For Opening Day In Cleveland

May 6, 2020
Kelly McMann

There you have it!  The new report is in that the Tribe could be starting spring training 2.0 as soon as June 10th!  Eyeing opening day for the MLB July 1.  Nothing is set in stone, these are all just rumored reports, but maybe some good news for sports fans and the city is on the horizon! 

