Trump In Northeast Ohio Today For Fundraiser

President Trump is in town today. Air Force One arrived at Burke Lakefront airport this afternoon.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was scheduled to meet and greet the president at the airport, however his office said he tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump will then hop in the Marine One helicopter to visit the Whirlpool Plant in the small town of Clyde in Sandusky County.

He will conclude the night by heading back towards Cleveland in the early evening for his fundraiser at Shoreby Club in Bratenahl.

If you would like to attend the fundraiser, it will set you back at least $5,600.

However, there are two other packages being offered along with the reception. A photo with the President of the United States will cost $35,000 while a photo and roundtable discussion is $100,000.

When told that Gov. Mike Dewine had tested postitive for COVID 19, President Trump replied "He's a fine man and He'll be okay."

