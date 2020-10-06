Trumps Tweets Just Made The Stock Market Crash

Trump made a series of tweets moments ago and caused the entire stock market to crash.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

...request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

...@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

...also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Then this happened

The U.S. stock market's reaction to Trump cutting off stimulus talks with the Democrats until after the election... pic.twitter.com/4e1zXoFD0N — Eric Martin (@EMPosts) October 6, 2020