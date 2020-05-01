UPDATE: African Safari In Port Clinton To Remain Closed

It's been 5 months since the tragic fire ignited and killed many animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton. Today the park announced they will be reopening beginning Saturday, May 2nd for the drive through safari feature.

According to Channel 19 News...

UPDATE: IT WILL NOT OPEN. WILL REMAIN CLOSED, NO NEW OPEN DATE RELEASED YET.

The drive-thru visits allow guests to experience over 400 exotic animals, including camels and zebras, from their own cars, safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

“African Safari Wildlife Park is an Open Outdoor Recreation Area and is safe to visit, allowed under the State of Ohio Order. All Guests and Park Employees are complying with Social Distancing Requirements. The Park is following current CDC and prevention guidelines and recommendations by encouraging Staff and Guests to stay home if they are unwell, emphasizing respiratory etiquette and hygiene, as well as the routine cleaning of all surfaces.”

This is excellent and much needed good news! Maybe something to do with the kids this weekend?