US House To Vote In September To Legalize Marijuana On Federal Level

According to WXYZ.com

The US House of Representative will vote on whether or not to legalize marijuana across the country in September. This will be the first vote of it's kind in the house. Cannabis was included as what is called a Schedule 1 drug under the controlled substances act in 1970. Schedule 1 drugs are defined as having a high potential for abuse and no medical benefit. Other Schedule 1 drugs include, peyote, LSD and ecstasy.

Marijuana is already legal in 11 states despite it being illegal on the federal level.

The house will vote on the MORE act in September.

The MORE act or Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act will expunge some cannabis records and grant opportunities for people who have been negatively impacted by the criminalization of marijuana in addition to removing it as a Schedule 1 drug classification.

The MORE act would not make the sale of marijuana legal, that would still be left to the states.

The MORE act would decriminalize the use of marijuana.