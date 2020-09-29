Kelly Tells: I Used To Work At Subway, Here Are The Weirdest Orders From Customers

A long time ago, in a college town far away, I used to work at Subway. I was deemed a "sandwich artist" a title I took very seriously, because when people order things like the things I'm about to tell you, you have to.

My primary job at Subway was working the drive through. I was never face to face with the person whispering their weird orders into my ear, so maybe they felt more free to place that all lettuce on bread order, the world may never know.

Here is what I do know, it doesn't stop at all lettuce on bread guy...so lets dig in.

The foot long chicken bacon ranch, extra ranch, extra bacon, extra mayo, extra, extra mayo guy.

The meatloaf and tuna guy.

And I'll never forget the guy who had 26 orders from his office and took up everyone else's lunch hour in the store ordering them.

The rest are from my fellow Subway ex-pats off Reddit, enjoy!

A steak and cheese with a half bottle of ketchup.

A 6-inch Honey Wheat, just condiments. All of them.

Foot long on white, double mayo, salt pepper.

Tuna sandwich, extra extra pickles and 2 Splenda packages on top.

Cold cut combo with an entire bottle of oil on it.

A black olive sandwich with just a little ham.

A slab of dough and throwing some cherry tomatoes on top. The dough was thrown away after the guy ate the tomatoes.

A calzone stuffed with just ketchup.

Western omelet - hold the eggs.