Why Am I Seeing Brooms In My Feed?

Why are you seeing so many brooms in your feed?

Let me tell you why.

Science.

Kidding. Someone started an internet rumor that NASA said because of the full moon yesterday, last night would be the only day of the year your broom would be albe to stand up on it's own. The internet lied to you. NASA never said that.

Here's the Snopes link to proove the broom challenge is false.

So allegedly NASA says that you can balance your broom because of the earth’s gravitational pull.... needless to say it worked #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/HeZ2sisusa — La Shunda (@LilAmy1981) February 11, 2020

Now, if only the broom could sweep it's self, than that's something to Facebook about.