Where To Get Thanksgiving Meals To Go In Cleveland

Thanksgiving might look a little different this year.

Lots of families have already canceled their Thanksgiving Day plans, however that doesn't mean you have to skip out on the meal!

Here's some great restaurants around Cleveland offering pre-made Thanksgiving Day meals.

Cleveland Vegan

Try a plant-based Thanksgiving spread this year. Cleveland Vegan is offering a seitan “turkey” slices paired with herbed gravy ($45 for four to six servings, $60 for eight to 10), with a side of stuffing with herbed gravy ($30 for four to six servings, $45 for eight to 10). Don’t forget dessert. The Lakewood spot will have cinnamon pecan cupcakes ($2.75 each, $3 for gluten-free), made with cinnamon pecan cake, topped with cinnamon buttercream and candied pecans. 216-221-0201, clevelandvegan.com

LockKeepers

This Valley View favorite is offering a meal for 10 ($285), fully cooked and ready with instructions to heat at home and serve. The full meal includes a 12-pound brined, roasted and sliced turkey, herb stuffing, candied yams, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes. Finish dinner with dessert, a delicious pumpkin cheesecake. 216-524-9404, lockkeepers.com

Honey Baked Ham

This meal includes everything you need to serve a memorable feast at home. ($119.99) With our slow smoked, hand-glazed Bone-In Half Ham, moist and tender turkey breast, and your choice of four premium Heat and Serve Side Dishes, you're sure to please everyone at the table. Serves 12-16.

