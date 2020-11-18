If your finances have been affected by COVID-19, you may qualify for utility bill assistance.Money is available to help residents affected by COVID-19 with utility bills like water, sewer, gas and electric.Relief is only available until December 31, 2020! Funding provided by Cuyahoga County.

• Past due amount must have occurred after March 1

• Income-based eligibility

• Help is only available while funds last

If you are a renter having difficulty making payments due to COVID-19, apply for rent help at neorenthelp.org or call us with questions at 833-377-7368 (RENT).