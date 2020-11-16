Playhouse Square Needs Your Support

Although we are apart right now, our mission remains unchanged: to provide arts experiences of the highest quality, to advance arts education and to be the steward of our downtown district, but we will need your philanthropic support to continue serving the community. After this intermission ends, our curtains will rise and we will all take our seats together again. Please help us overcome the financial loss we are experiencing as a result of 680 performance cancellations today, so that we can be there for you safe and strong tomorrow.