Give a Hunger Free Holiday

Help Make it a Hunger Free Holiday by supporting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Donate Today!

Living through a pandemic has created unthinkable hardships for many Northeast Ohio neighbors, children and families. As we plan for the upcoming holiday season, on the backdrop of grim economic projections and COVID-19 spikes, we know that this season of giving is more urgent than ever before.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has been very grateful for the outpouring of support we've received from the community in response to COVID-19. This crisis has exacerbated the situation for so many families who already were struggling. Even though we don’t know what the future will hold, we know that it will take months and even years for our clients and community to recover. With your support, the Food Bank and our agency partners will be here for the holidays and the long haul.