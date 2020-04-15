West Creek Conservancy continues to help make Cleveland Green

What is your 1 Thing?

We continue to encourage Clevelanders to do just 1 small thing each day to help the environment.

West Creek Conservancy is a Cleveland organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of Greater Cleveland by conserving natural habitats!

They improve our water ways, bike and walking paths and so much more. If you need inspiration or an amazing organization to support that continues to support all of us, check out the many ways you can help West Creek Conservancy.

You can even help them from the comfort of your own home!

Plus get more 1Thing tips here!