Blackpink Does Something No Other K-Pop Group Has Ever Done

It's been a pretty solid start to 2019 for K-pop superstars BLACKPINK.

Besides being announced as the first female K-pop group to ever play Coachella back in January and then making their U.S. television debut on 'The Late Show' in February, the girls followed up by becoming the first K-pop group to surpass 20 million subscribers on YouTube. In fact, they're the first K-pop artists or artist alone to have that many subscribers on their official channel.

Now, to be fair, both Monsta X and BTS have gained massive following outside of their native Korea recently, but both groups house their videos on their label's YouTube channels.

BLACKPINK's breakout hit "DDU-DU DDU-DU," meanwhile, is still going strong on YouTube. It currently has well over 717 million views.