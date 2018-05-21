The Fake 'SNL' HAIM x Nicki Minaj Collaboration Needs to Happen

Before we get into the Saturday Night Live skit that never aired, let's take a quick refresher:

-- Three pop-rock sisters from California with two wildly popular albums under their belts. Nicki Minaj -- Rap's reigning queen with a highly anticipated album set for release this summer.

SNL vet Tina Fey returned to the stage as host on Saturday night, with Minaj was the musical guest for the season finale. The pair also teamed up in a sketch that ultimately got cut for time, but, no worries, we just so happen to have it here. Check it out:

While we LOVE Nicki's fiery verse, we couldn't help but notice that the sketch, featuring Fey, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon, seemed to parody pop-rockers HAIM a little. Oh, and we weren't the only ones who noticed.

Of course, this got us thinking... why isn't a real HAIM x Nicki Minaj collab a thing? What would it sound like? Would it be as amazing as we think it would be?!?!