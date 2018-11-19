Kendrick Lamar, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane & More Feature on Mike WiLL Made-It's 'Creed II' Soundtrack

With Creed II just days from a nationwide release, the Mike WiLL Made-It produced soundtrack is getting a lot of us ready for Wednesday.

In addition to "The Mantra" with Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell, the soundtrack features Lil Wayne on the opening track "Amen," Nas and Rick Ross on "Check," Young Thug and Swae Lee on "Fate," Gucci Mane, YG, Quavo, Juicy J, and more on "F.I.G.H.T.," and Ella Mai on "Love Me Like That."

See who else appears on the album and listen to each track below, and get your hands on the album by clicking here:

Creed II Complete Tracklist: