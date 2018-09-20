Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Khalid & More to Headline We Can Survive Concert

Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Marshmello, Khalid, Ella Mai, G-Eazy, and more of your favorite artists are joining forces to fight cancer.

Radio.com's 6th annual We Can Survive concert returns to L.A. on October 20, and we've assembled some the biggest names in music to help in the fight against breast cancer. A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the Young Survival Coalition. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 21st at 10am PST via Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

We're also giving you the chance to win your way to the concert by entering here on radio.com.